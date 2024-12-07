Highway clear south of High River after overturned semi blocked southbound traffic earlier Saturday afternoon

Highway 2 south of High River has been cleared after a semi overturned there Saturday afternoon, blocking traffic for several hours.

The province posted on the @511Alberta X feed around 1:51 p.m. that a semi was overturned five kilometres south of High River, forcing closure of the road in that area.

However, at 4 p.m., they issued an update, stating that the scene had been cleared.

No injuries were reported according to a media release issued by High River RCMP.