CALGARY -- A section of Highway 21 near Three Hills has been closed following a Monday morning crash involving a semi hauling two tankers of diesel.

According to RCMP, the northbound semi lost traction, causing the second of its tankers to slide off the road and flip. The highway was icy and slick at the time of the crash, authorities said.

No injuries have been reported.

The closure is expected to remain in place for most of the morning to facilitate the cleanup effort.

Northbound traffic is being diverted at Township Road 314 while southbound traffic is being diverted at Highway 583.

The town of Three Hills is located approximately 100 kilometres northeast of Calgary city limits.