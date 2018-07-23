EMS officials confirm one man is dead and a second person was airlifted to hospital following an afternoon crash on Highway 567, approximately 10 kilometres east of Airdrie.

EMS Publie Education Officer Nate Pike says emergency crews responded to a location near the intersection of Highway 567 and Range Road 282 at approximately 2:30 p.m. following reports of a crash.

RCMP say a motorcycle and an SUV collided on the highway. The motorcyclist, an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene. The man’s identity has not been released.

A 16-year-old male who had been in the SUV was transported by a STARS Air Ambulance crew to the Foothills Medical Centre in serious but stable condition. The nature of the patient’s injuries has not been released.

An RCMP investigation into the fatal crash is underway.