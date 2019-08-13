A Monday evening head-on crash on Highway 3, west of Creston, B.C. has claimed the life of a four-year-old girl who had been travelling with her family as well as the driver of the other vehicle.

According to RCMP, an eastbound Saturn SUV was travelling on the highway shortly before 10 p.m. when it crossed the centre line and collided with a westbound RV.

The RV flipped and came to a rest on it roof before the vehicle caught fire. Four of the five members of the family in the RV escaped the overturned vehicle but a four-year-old girl who had been sleeping in the back of the motorhome was killed. RCMP confirm the family in the RV are from Alberta.

The driver of the SUV, a 26-year-old B.C. man who lived in the area, was pronounced dead on scene.

RCMP suspect the driver of the SUV was travelling from the Shambhala Music Festival at the time of the crash and an investigation is underway into possible impairment.

The identities of the deceased have not been released.

A GoFundMe campaign, created to assist the family of the four-year-old girl with their expenses, indicates the father suffered severe injuries in the crash including a broken foot, hip, nose and several ribs. The 'Marty and Janine Vanee' campaign, which has a target goal of $20,000, identifies the family as the Vanees of southern Alberta. As of Tuesday night, more than $12,000 had been raised.