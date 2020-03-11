AIRDRIE, ALTA. -- Emergency crews were called to the scene of a serious crash on the QEII Highway near the City of Airdrie Wednesday.

Airdrie RCMP and the Airdrie Fire Department responded to the scene, in the northbound lanes, at about 5 p.m.

Officials say the incident caused significant traffic issues and only one lane was getting through.

(Photo: 511 Alberta)

"The east side lanes are blocked by debris and emergency crews are working. Motorists are asked to avoid the area and use an alternate route where possible," a release indicates.

There is no information on how many vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to called Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7267.