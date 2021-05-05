CALGARY -- A section of Highway 27 was closed to traffic following a two-vehicle crash west of Trochu, Alta. Wednesday morning that killed a 78-year-old woman.

Const. Chantelle Kelly of the RCMP confirms emergency crews were sent to the scene shortly before 10 a.m. for a collision involving a truck and a car on the highway near Range Road 251.

Police say it appears the truck was travelling east on Highway 27 and was hit by a vehicle heading north on Range Road 251.

The passenger in the vehicle, a 78-year-old woman from Three Hills, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The name of the woman is not being released.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance and the lone driver of the truck was taken to hospital by ground ambulance.

The RCMP Collison Analyst was called to the scene and traffic was diverted around the area while police investigated.

The highway has reopened to traffic.