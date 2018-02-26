Police closed Highway 9 on Sunday afternoon after a truck carrying several canisters rolled and spilled its cargo across the road.

Emergency crews were called to Highway 9, near Range Road 43, at about 4:00 p.m. for a crash involving a semi tractor-trailer unit.

The truck was travelling westbound on the highway when it rolled spilling liquid n.o.s. tanks onto the roadway.

Police say some of the tanks were full and some were empty and it took crews several hours to clear them from the highway.

The road was closed for several hours and was reopened to traffic on Monday morning.

The driver of the truck was not injured and the cause of the crash is under investigation.