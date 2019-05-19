RCMP and search crews have recovered the body of a hiker who reportedly fell from a mountain in the Bow River Valley area on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to Heart Mountain, near Exshaw, at about 1 p.m.

Officials say a 21-year-old man was with at least one other hiker when he fell about 18 metres down the mountain.

Crews have recovered his body and police are in the process of notifying next of kin.