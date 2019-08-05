Search and rescue crews have recovered the body of a hiker from the Pinto Mountain area near Invermere.

Columbia Valley Search and Rescue (CVSAR) was called by RCMP just after midnight Saturday when a hiker’s car was found parked at a trailhead.

Crews set out at first light, hiking the trail in both directions, while a helicopter was used to conduct an aerial search.

“Near the end of the day while conducting an overflight to assist in planning additional search areas, a person was spotted at the bottom of a cliff face in an avalanche path,” reads a release from CVSAR.

Searchers were able to reach the area and a helicopter longline was used to extricate the deceased hiker.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

The B.C. Search and Rescue Association (BCSARA) Critical Incident Stress Team is being brought in to assist those involved.