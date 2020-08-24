CALGARY -- A female hiker was airlifted from a trail west of Banff on Monday and flown to hospital in Calgary in serious but stable condition.

STARS Air Ambulance was dispatched to the Paint Pots trail, west of Banff, just after 1 p.m. however Alpine Helicopters was used to longline the patient — a 42-year-old female — to Canmore.

STARS then transported the woman to Foothills hospital in serious but stable condition.

No other information was available.