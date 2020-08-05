CALGARY -- A woman is in Calgary hospital after rescue crews say she fell while hiking in Banff National Park.

STARS Air Ambulance confirmed to CTV News they were called to the scene near Mount Temple at about 3:21 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials say the 33-year-old was on a trail when she fell 500 feet, or about 152.4 metres, from the peak.

STARS rendezvoused with an Alpine helicopter that transported the patient out of the area.

She was taken to Foothills Medical Centre in serious but stable condition.

Her current condition is not known.