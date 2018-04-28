STARS Air Ambulance responded to a call for help in the Canmore area on Saturday after a woman fell while hiking in the area.

Officials with the agency say they were requested to help the Kananaskis Emergency Services at around 3:30 p.m. after the hiker fell about 30 metres near the Goat Creek Staging Area.

The victim had to be airlifted out of the area and was taken to hospital with unspecified injuries.