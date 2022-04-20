Hikers, dog rescued after spending night on side of mountain in Kananaskis country

Two men and an injured dog were airlifted to safety Monday morning after becoming stuck and spending the night on Midnight Peak in Kananaskis.

Kananaskis Country Public Safety officials say the hikers became stuck on the peak, located near Baldy Pass, after they attempted to find a shortcut down the mountain as their dog had injured paws and was exhausted.

"It sounds like they were following a track which they thought originally was a human track and then it turned out to be an animal track, probably a goat or a sheep," explained Jeremy MacKenzie, a mountain guide and public safety specialist. "And so fair enough, sometimes it's difficult to discern but that would be something where that exciting looking or enticing shortcut, usually shortcuts don't work out to our advantage."

The hikers signalled for help and started a fire. Two rescuers hiked in and spent the night with the stranded hikers.

The group was airlifted off the mountain Monday morning.

According to Kananaskis Country Public Safety, the hikers had snowshoes and micro traxion devices but lacked the mountaineering equipment recommended for the terrain.