'His departure has left a void': Friends confirm identity of man killed in weekend incident

The friends of a Calgary man say they are heartbroken after Abdul Gebi Teshite was found dead near his car Saturday night.

CTV News spoke with two friends at the scene where Teshite died, but they did not want to appear on camera or provide their names.

They say he was living with his younger siblings and his single mother.

“Abdul was the sole breadwinner in his household, providing for his mother and three siblings,” reads a crowdfunding campaign, set up by another friend, Usman Fyisso.

“His untimely death has left his family in a fragile state both emotionally and financially.”

The GoFundMe campaign it expected to help with funeral arrangements, Fyisso told CTV News.

“His departure has left a void that would be impossible to feel for those who knew him,” reads the campaign dedicated to the 22-year-old’s memory.

Shortly after 9 p.m. on Dec. 10, there was an incident in the 2200 block of 12 Avenue N.W. between two drivers who almost crashed, according to police.

An EMS spokesperson said a man in his mid-30s was sent to hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the man was discovered a short distance away in the 1500 block of 22A Street N.W. near a vehicle and died at the scene.

“I think what we’ll end up finding is the injuries were part of the altercation, not to do with the crash itself,” said Police Chief Mark Neufeld.

In an update on Monday afternoon, police say the incident was not criminal in nature and no charges are expected to be laid.

Investigators plan to release more details about the situation on Tuesday.