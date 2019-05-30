Historic artifacts uncovered at Calgary park
Published Thursday, May 30, 2019 8:31AM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 30, 2019 8:35AM MDT
Excavation crews redeveloping Jack Long Park east of Fort Calgary discovered a number of historic items.
First Nations fire-0cracked rock, bones and possible tipi rings dating before settlers arrived in this part of the country were unearthed.
Workers also found signs of those early settlers; ceramic pieces, tin glass and even a hand forged nail.
Jack Long Park is in one of the oldest areas in Calgary.
A Historic Resource Impact Assessment is now underway this week at the sight that is required by law.
That included back hoe testing and a ground penetrating radar assessment.
The city will be showing off some of the artifacts found at the site later on Thursday.