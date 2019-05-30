Excavation crews redeveloping Jack Long Park east of Fort Calgary discovered a number of historic items.

First Nations fire-0cracked rock, bones and possible tipi rings dating before settlers arrived in this part of the country were unearthed.

Workers also found signs of those early settlers; ceramic pieces, tin glass and even a hand forged nail.

Jack Long Park is in one of the oldest areas in Calgary.

A Historic Resource Impact Assessment is now underway this week at the sight that is required by law.

That included back hoe testing and a ground penetrating radar assessment.

The city will be showing off some of the artifacts found at the site later on Thursday.