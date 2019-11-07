CALGARY – The Freemasons' Hall in the city’s Beltline is up for sale, a move the organization says was prompted by significant jumps in property taxes in recent years.

The Freemasons say skyrocketing property taxes forced them to give up the space in the 300 block of 12th Ave. S.W. that originally opened in 1928. The group is looking to the city to ease the tax burden.

The Freemasons say property taxes were:

$93,622.12 in 2015

$112,816.96 in 2016

$128,939.25 in 2017

In 2018, the taxes were $139,934.00, but they received a one-time rebate that year of $30,674.75.

The 17,000 square-foot building has two adjacent parking lots, for a total surface area covering close to half an acre. The current City of Calgary assessment for the property is $8.5 million.

The Masonic Lodge is listed in the city's inventory of historic buildings but is not a designated historic resource. That means the building could be demolished by its new owners if they want to rebuild on the site.

"It's a significant building for its design, for its use, and it would be sad to see it go," said Josh Traptow, executive director of the Calgary Heritage Authority. "We tried to figure out ways to get them to preserve their building but sometimes it just comes to the end of the day where property taxes are too high and there’s probably not a lot of other revenue-generating sources for that building."

