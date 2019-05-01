The driver who died after being taken into custody following a hit-and-run early Wednesday had targeted the pedestrian who was struck, according to police.

The pedestrian, a man in his 40s, was hit while crossing the road at McKnight Blvd. and 52nd Street N.E. about 3:40 a.m. He was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police located a suspect vehicle soon after near 32nd Avenue and 68th Street N.E.

“This is technically a hit-and-run but because these individuals knew one another, this was a targeted incident,” said Deputy Chief Ryan Ayliffe.

Tasers were used to subdue the driver, a man in his late 40s, who was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead. Ayliffe said he was known to police.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is now investigating, which is standard whenever someone is seriously injured or killed while in police custody.

Ayliffe said it could be weeks or months before investigators know exactly what caused the driver’s death.

The six officers involved in the arrest are now on a 30-day leave of absence, which is standard in this type of situation, said Ayliffe.

Stuart Brideaux, with Calgary EMS, says they were first notified about the injured pedestrian early Wednesday morning.

"At around 3 a.m. this morning, we responded to 52 Street and McKnight Boulevard for reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian,” he said.

“When we arrived, there was an adult male who had been struck by a vehicle. We subsequently transported him to Foothills Hospital in serious and potentially life-threatening condition with several injuries."

A short time after attending to that scene, Brideaux says they were requested by Calgary police to render assistance to another male patient who had been apprehended by officers.

"At that location, we assessed and transported another male patient, this time to Peter Lougheed Hospital, in critical and life-threatening condition. The factors leading up to the circumstances of that patient are still under investigation."

Several roads in the area were closed for hours after the incident, but the scene was cleared at about noon and the suspect's vehicle was towed from the scene.