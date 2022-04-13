Hit-and-run suspects discovered sleeping in damaged vehicle

RCMP officers in southern Alberta have arrested two people found sleeping in a vehicle allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash earlier in the day.

The 2010 Chevy Silverado pickup truck, which was parked on the side of Range Road 281 near Nanton, was reported to police at around 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

RCMP say investigators arrived shortly after and found a man and woman asleep inside the truck, which had "significant" damage.

Both occupants had warrants out for their arrests, and RCMP say they were in possession of various quantities of illegal drugs including what is suspected to be fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine.

"Further investigation found that the suspect vehicle was involved in a hit and run incident earlier in the morning," a news release said.

Ashley Quilty, 27, of no fixed address, is charged with multiple offences including possession of a controlled substance and failure to remain at the scene of an accident.

Clayton Jordan, 39, of Lethbridge, is facing multiple charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a smoke grenade contrary to a prohibition order.

Both Quilty and Jordan are scheduled to appear in Fort Macleod provincial court on May 4.