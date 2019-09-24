

CTV News Calgary





The Calgary Hitmen will hit the ice this season with a special jersey commemorating the team's 25th season in the Western Hockey League.

Metallic silver lettering and numbering appears on the black and grey jersey and the trademark Hitmen mask logo is black. The team will wear the commemorative jerseys for 18 regular season games this year including 16 at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

"It is a terrific representation of the Hitmen brand and highlights the special year ahead of us during the celebration of our silver anniversary season," said Mike Moore, Calgary Hitmen vice-president and alternate governor in a statement released Monday afternoon.

The anniversary jersey was unveiled during a Monday afternoon street hockey game on Stephen Avenue.