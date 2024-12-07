CALGARY
Calgary

    • Hitmen climb out of 3-goal hole then run out of gas, losing 4-3 to Raiders in Prince Albert

    Niall Crocker scored the game-winner Friday with 4:08 remaining in the third as Prince Albert defeated the Hitmen 4-3 (Photo: X@PARaiders) Niall Crocker scored the game-winner Friday with 4:08 remaining in the third as Prince Albert defeated the Hitmen 4-3 (Photo: X@PARaiders)
    Share

    The Hitmen fought back from an early deficit in Saskatchewan Friday night but ran out of gas late, losing to the Prince Albert Raiders 4-3.

    Tthe Hitmen fell behind quickly, as the Raiders got goals from Justice Christiansen, Lukas Dragicevic and Krzysztof Macias pushed Prince Albert out to 3-0 lead on Teddy Bear and Toque Toss night at Art Hauser Centre.

    In the second period, the Hitmen came storming back, getting a goal from David Adaszynski followed in the third period by Connor Hvidstron and Oliver Tulk to tie it at three apiece.

    With 4:08 remaining, Niall Crocker corralled a rebound and parked it into the Hitmen net, giving the Raiders the victory.

    Calgary outshot Prince Albert 42-31 on the night.

    Next up for the Hitmen is a Saturday night contest in Saskatoon against the Blades. Game time is 6 p.m. MST.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News