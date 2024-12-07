Hitmen climb out of 3-goal hole then run out of gas, losing 4-3 to Raiders in Prince Albert

The Hitmen fought back from an early deficit in Saskatchewan Friday night but ran out of gas late, losing to the Prince Albert Raiders 4-3.

Tthe Hitmen fell behind quickly, as the Raiders got goals from Justice Christiansen, Lukas Dragicevic and Krzysztof Macias pushed Prince Albert out to 3-0 lead on Teddy Bear and Toque Toss night at Art Hauser Centre.

In the second period, the Hitmen came storming back, getting a goal from David Adaszynski followed in the third period by Connor Hvidstron and Oliver Tulk to tie it at three apiece.

With 4:08 remaining, Niall Crocker corralled a rebound and parked it into the Hitmen net, giving the Raiders the victory.

Calgary outshot Prince Albert 42-31 on the night.

Next up for the Hitmen is a Saturday night contest in Saskatoon against the Blades. Game time is 6 p.m. MST.