Hitmen come out on top in Moose Jaw shooutout

The Hitmen defeated Moose Jaw in a tense overtime game Friday night.

Zac Funk scored in the fourth round of a shootout, giving Calgary a 2-1 victory. Hitmen goaltender Ethan Buenaventura stopped 35 shots and was named the game's second star.

Riley Fiddler-Shultz had the other goal for the Hitmen and was named the game's first star.

3/3 on the road 🤩 pic.twitter.com/BdE9i47Udx — Calgary Hitmen (@WHLHitmen) January 7, 2023

The Hitmen wrap up a four game Saskatchewan road trip Sunday in Regina against the Pats.

They return to Calgary for five games, starting next Friday against Swift Current. Puck drop for that one is 7 p.m.