Hitmen drop fourth in a row on B.C. road trip, losing 5-4 to Vancouver in overtime

The Calgary Hitmen’s B.C. road trip woes continued Wednesday night, when they were defeated by the Vancouver Giants 5-4 in overtime.

The Hitmen also lost 5-4 in overtime Monday night in Victoria.

Trailing by two entering the third period, the Hitmen staged a furious comeback. Carter Yakemchuk scored twice to tie the score at the 13-minute mark, then Max Muranov scored late to give the Hitmen a one-goal lead.

However, Mazden Leslie tied it with an extra attacker on the ice late, then won it in overtime for the Giants to complete a hat trick.

The defeat was the fourth in a row for the Hitmen

The Hitmen complete their road trip Friday in Kamloops, then return home Sunday, when they start a seven-game homestand against the Edmonton Oil Kings at the Saddledome.

Puck drop Sunday is scheduled for 2 p.m.