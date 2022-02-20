Kyle Crnkovic added to his league-leading scoring total with two more goals and an assist as the Saskatoon Blades beat the Calgary Hitmen 4-1 Sunday in the WHL.

For Calgary (18-22-7), it was the seventh consecutive loss and its eighth in its last 10 games.

Saskatoon's (27-18-2) Crnkovic leads the WHL in scoring with 73 points, two clear of Arshdeep Bains of the Red Deer Rebels.

Bains leads the league in assists with 46, a mark that Crnkovic is just five off of. And in the goal-scoring race, Crnkovic is five goals behind the Rebels' Ben King.

Hitmen goalie Ethan Buenaventura made 31 saves in the loss Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2022