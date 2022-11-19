Hitmen fall in overtime to Tri-City Americans

The Calgary Hitmen lost in overtime to the Tri-City Americans Friday night in a game in Kennewick, Washington.

Tyson Greenway scored the tying and winning goals as the Americans prevailed 4-3.

Riley Fiddler-Schultz opened the scoring for the Hitmen, taking a dish from Zac Funk at 12:26 in the first period.

Forget Jungle Karma.



RFS got that WHL Radio Show Karma.@WHLHitmen pic.twitter.com/BmVEm95mAT — The WHL (@TheWHL) November 19, 2022

Calgary took a two-goal lead when Oliver Tulk scored his ninth of the year just before the end of the first.

Jordan Gavin got Tri-City on the board at 7:37 of the second, then followed with a power play goal by Ethan Ernst.

Tulk gave the Hitmen another one-goal lead before Greenway tied it, then won it in overtime.

Calgary finishes its five-game U.S. road trip Saturday night in Spokane. Their next home game is next Friday at 7 p.m. against Prince Albert.