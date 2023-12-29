Hitmen fall short in Prince George, falling 3-2 to Cougars on opening of B.C. road trip

CALGARY
    The Calgary Hitmen came up short on the opening night of their B.C. road trip Thursday night, dropping a 3-2 game to the Prince George Cougars.

    The Cougars got off to a quick start in the first period, jumping to a 2-0 lead on goals from Keanton Dowhaniuk and Zac Funk.

    The Hitmen bounced back in the middle frame, cutting the lead in half on a goal from Ethan Moore, while maintaining a substantial advantage in play, piling up a 27-17 edge in shots on goal over the first two periods.

    In the third, the Hitmen took advantage of a four-minute power play, when Sean Tschigerl scored his 16th goal of the season to knot the score at 2-2.

    However, late in the third, Hudson Thorton scored on a shot from the blue line with 1:40 left to give Prince George their margin of victory.

    Calgary outshot Prince George on the night 37-23.

    Next up is a Saturday night clash in Kelowna against the Rockets. Puck drop is 8:05 p.m.

    The Hitmen return home a week from Sunday, on Jan. 7, when they take on the Edmonton Oil Kings at 2 p.m. at the Saddledome.

