Hitmen fall short in Prince George, falling 3-2 to Cougars on opening of B.C. road trip

The Calgary Hitmen came up short on the opening night of their B.C. road trip Thursday night, dropping a 3-2 game to the Prince George Cougars.

The Cougars got off to a quick start in the first period, jumping to a 2-0 lead on goals from Keanton Dowhaniuk and Zac Funk.

The Hitmen bounced back in the middle frame, cutting the lead in half on a goal from Ethan Moore, while maintaining a substantial advantage in play, piling up a 27-17 edge in shots on goal over the first two periods.

We want another one, just like the other one!



We want MOORE!@WHLHitmen pic.twitter.com/xKVrIB71jm — The WHL (@TheWHL) December 29, 2023

In the third, the Hitmen took advantage of a four-minute power play, when Sean Tschigerl scored his 16th goal of the season to knot the score at 2-2.

However, late in the third, Hudson Thorton scored on a shot from the blue line with 1:40 left to give Prince George their margin of victory.

Calgary outshot Prince George on the night 37-23.

Next up is a Saturday night clash in Kelowna against the Rockets. Puck drop is 8:05 p.m.

The Hitmen return home a week from Sunday, on Jan. 7, when they take on the Edmonton Oil Kings at 2 p.m. at the Saddledome.