Hitmen go 0 for Manitoba, dropping 3-2 contest to Wheat Kings in Brandon

The Calgary Hitmen stumbled again Saturday, dropping a 3-2 contest to the Wheat Kings in Brandon.

The Hitmen started off well, building a 2-0 lead on goals by Chase Valliant and Carter Yakemchuk early in the second.

The goal by Valliant was his first career WHL goal.

Late in the second, Brandon got on the board with a goal from Evan Groening. Early in the third, Brandon got markers from Brett Hyland and Dawson Pasternak, to take over the lead, and hung on for the victory.

The Hitmen went 0 for Manitoba, dropping two games to the Ice in Winnipeg prior to losing to Brandon.

They're back in Alberta Wednesday, with a game in Lethbridge against the Hurricanes, followed by a Saturday night clash with the Oil Kings in Edmonton.

They return home next Sunday to the Seven Chiefs Sportsplex where they'll take on the Kamloops Blazers.