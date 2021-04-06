CALGARY -- The Calgary Hitmen only have 10 games left in the regular season so like they say, every game counts. Especially when you're an aspiring NHLer and it's your draft year.

Eighteen-year-old goaltender Brayden Peters fits into that category but Peters prefers to take the games one day at a time.

Playing goal is a pressure-packed position when your draft status isn't at stake, and Peters doesn't want to put any more pressure on himself.

"I haven't really focused on it too much and it's something I can't really control," Peters said in an interview with CTV News. "I just control how I play and what I do night in and night out and working on whatever it is in practice and trying to progress myself to get to that next step and see what happens this summer with the draft coming up here."

SEARCHING FOR MORE CONSISTENCY

Peters has had some really solid games for the Hitmen this season. In the opener, he blanked the Red Deer Rebels, turning aside all 27 shots he faced.

Last weekend, Peters played brilliantly in the Hitmen handing the Edmonton Oil Kings their first loss of the season, stopping 41 of the 42 shots he faced.

But he's also had games he's wanted back. Peters has started nine games, has a 4-4-1 record and a 3.35 goals against average.

Hitmen goaltending coach Brad Kirkwood said they're working on consistency with Peters.

"For him to go on (to pro hockey) is (a case of developing) a little bit of consistency in his habits," Kirkwood told CTV.

"We're adjusting his stance a little bit to give him more power with his skating. You know he has the size and he has good hands already so basically it's just building some consistency in his pro habits."

Peters is all ears. He said he knows in order to get to the next level he has to find more consistency in his game.

"I feel like that's something I want to work on especially right now but in the future too," Peters said.

"Just working on having it night in and night out and getting that sort of routine back that we lost from last year. So to having the routine of practicing and then getting right into games now it's sort of a big difference and I feel like I sort of lost a little bit of that."

DRAFT YEAR

Peters is hoping to be the full-time starter for the Hitmen next season. He isn't sure what to expect from this year's NHL entry draft but in the future he'd love to take his game to the next level.

"That would be pretty awesome to take hockey to the next step and try to go pro after my WHL career is over," he said.

Peters and the Hitmen face the Red Deer Rebels in a three game series this weekend. The games will be played on Friday night in Red Deer, Sunday afternoon at the Seven Chiefs Sportsplex and then back in Red Deer for a Monday night game.