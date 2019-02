Thousands of students from Calgary and the surrounding area attended a hockey game between the Calgary Hitmen and Swift Current Broncos on Wednesday in support of Pink Shirt Day.

The third annual TELUS BE BRAVE Anti-Bullying game got underway at the Saddledome at 11:00 a.m. and about 14,000 students attended the event.

Former Stampeder and Stamp of a Champ ambassador, Rob Cote, led a digital pledge to #EndBullying before the start of the game.

“The online presence that students, children, even adults have, is just something that I didn’t grow up with and so I’ve been educating myself on the impact that they can have, the negative and positive impact, and that’s why I’m so proud to be a part of this program,” said Cote. “It is educational. It’s not meant to be a slap on the wrist and say if you are a bully and now you’re bad, it’s saying this is the impact that you can have on people. It’s harder online where you might not know, I don’t get to read your face, I can’t make a comment to you and read how that hurts you and have to deal with that myself, so it’s about educating and learning that your words do have an impact on people and if they do, let’s try and apologize and learn and grow from it.”

A number of other athletes and dignitaries were on hand to talk to the students about the importance of acceptance and bullying prevention.

Olympic bronze medalist Akeem Haynes says he had a tough upbringing and that adversity has made him stronger. He says everyone is going through something and that talking about it is a step in the right direction.

“I found that many people bleed in different ways but we’re not talking about it. With playing sports for so long, you know, running track, I pull my hamstring and you can physically see that I’m hurt but there’s a lot of people who are bleeding and you can’t put a Band-Aid on that, you can’t see it. So for me, I’m, able to relate to things because of what I’ve been through so I honestly see it as more of a blessing than a reality of all of the things that I don’t have,” he said. “I speak from the heart, I speak from what I know but most importantly, I speak from my experiences and what I’ve been through and I speak from what I wish I would have heard at that age.”

Rilee Manybears is an athlete from the Siksika Nation and ambassador for the AMA Youth Run Club and he says he can also relate to what kids are going through today.

“I pretty much grew up in a dysfunctional family. I grew up in a household full of addiction, so drugs and alcohol and poverty and all that so, I didn’t really have much role models growing up,” he said. “I’m just honoured to be a guest speaker and just give them that there’s hope and personally, I went through bullying as well, I’m pretty sure everyone did, and just give them hope.”

Pink Shirt Day is an international movement that encourages people to practice kindness and take a stand against bullying.

