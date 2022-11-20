Hitmen hurl 60 shots at Spokane in 6-2 triumph
The Calgary Hitmen ended a five game U.S. road trip on a high note in Spokane Saturday, defeating the Chiefs 6-2.
Calgary poured 60 shots on the Spokane goal, a season high. Grayden Siepmann and Carson Wetsch with a goal and two assists apiece, led the way for the Hitmen.
Other Hitmen markers came from Riley Fiddler-Schultz, Jacob Wright, Matteo Danis and Zac Funk.
Carter Streek and Jake Gudeli replied for Spokane.
Calgary finished the U.S. trip with a 3-1-1 record and have an 8-1-1-0 record over their past 10 games.
The Hitmen return to the Saddledome with a game against Prince Albert Friday Nov. 25.
