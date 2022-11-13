Hitmen kick off U.S. road trip with a win

The Hitmen celebrated their first game in the U.S. in close to four years with a win Saturday night.

After a pandemic pause of epic proportions, the Hitmen defeated the Seattle Thunderbirds 2-1 in overtime, when Oliver Tulk scored on a wraparound from behind the Seattle net.

TULK THE HULK https://t.co/7UuWUigkI1 — Calgary Hitmen (@WHLHitmen) November 13, 2022

Sean Tschigert scored his fourth goal of the season in the first period.

Hitmen goaltender Brayden Peters stopped 32 shots and was named the game's second star.

The next game of the Hitmen's American road trip is tonight, when they travel to Everett to take on the Silvertips.

After that, the team plays Portland Tuesday, Tri-City Friday and Spokane Saturday.

Their next home game is Nov. 25 against Prince Albert.