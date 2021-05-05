CALGARY -- The Calgary Hitmen wrapped up the 2021 season Tuesday night, defeating Red Deer 4-3 in overtime, in a game that felt a little special, because of who was in the audience.

Before leaving for Red Deer Tuesday, the Hitmen made a special detour to the Seven Chiefs Sportplex. They wanted to say thanks to their biggest fans: the Superheroes hockey program.

Even the players acknowledge this group of unique kids played a big role helping the Hitmen get through this strange and shortened hockey season.

"Every Thursday, we would kind of look forward to those Zoom meetings with them," said Cael Zimmerman. "It was something fun and it was exciting and so for a thank you gift, we wanted to do something to get back to them."

Zimmerman's grandmother in Saskatchewan makes quilts and suggested making the Superheroes quilts of their own. Zimmerman is part of two quilting guilds in Watson and Englefeld, and was able to enlist six quilters to make an individual quilt for every one of the Super Heroes.

The quilts were a hit.

"This is really cool," said Logan Graham. "The Hitmen logo is a nice touch. I like all the autographs (too). It's just a really nice quilt."

"It's awesome," added Logan Riley. "I like the signs of different Hitmen players."

The experience was just as special for Zimmerman's grandma, because bringing joy to children is what it's all about.

"We usually give the charity quilts to an organization and it's up to their discretion who receives them," she said. "And this time, knowing the quilts are going to children that are really going to be excited and appreciative is wonderful, because every child is special," Carol said, adding she's super proud of her grandson for making a difference in the kids' lives.

Not that Cael would have it any other way.

"When you're able to give something to someone else, it kind of gives you a warm feeling inside," he said. "It's definitely an awesome thing that we're able to do here."