Hitmen rule in Friday matinee at Saddledome, knocking off Spokane 7-4

The Calgary Hitmen continued to roll Friday, knocking off the Spokane Chiefs 7-4 in a matinee game played at the Saddledome.

Ethan Moore scored twice, while Carson Wetsch, Maxim Muranov, Oliver Tulk, Carter Yakemchuk and Tyson Greenway added single goals for the Hitmen.

Oliver is our leading scorer… are you surprised? #TulkTheHulk pic.twitter.com/M4cCxAb22g — Calgary Hitmen (@WHLHitmen) January 12, 2024

Spokane got goals from Conner Roulette, Hayden Paupanekis, Saige Weinstein and Chase Bertholet, while outshooting the Hitmen 38-32.

Ethan Buenaventura picked up the win for the Hitmen, which gave them points in five consecutive games. The victory moves them to within a single point of a playoff spot.

The Hitmen are back in action Sunday, when they host the Tri-City Americans at the Saddledome. Puck drop is scheduled for 2 p.m.