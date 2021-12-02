Hitmen's Teddy Bear Toss returns to the Saddledome on Saturday

Thousands of teddy bears are tossed onto the ice, triggered by the home team's first goal, for the 24th annual Teddy Bear Toss for charity during WHL (Western Hockey League) hockey action between the Kamloops Blazers and Calgary Hitmen in Calgary, Alberta on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. Calgary goal scorer Kaden Elder buries himself under teddy bears piling up on the ice. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal) Thousands of teddy bears are tossed onto the ice, triggered by the home team's first goal, for the 24th annual Teddy Bear Toss for charity during WHL (Western Hockey League) hockey action between the Kamloops Blazers and Calgary Hitmen in Calgary, Alberta on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. Calgary goal scorer Kaden Elder buries himself under teddy bears piling up on the ice. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal)

Calgary Top Stories