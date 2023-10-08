Hitmen start eastern road trip with 4-3 win over Wheat Kings

The Hitmen started an East Division road trip on the right foot Saturday night, defeating the Brandon Wheat Kings 4-3.

Sean Tschigerl scored twice and Ben Kindel and Carter MacAdams added singles for the Hitmen.

Sean Tschigerl is making the most of the Hitmen's shortened 21 game season, which ends next week.

That overcame a pair of goals from the Wheat Kings' Dominic Petr and an opener from Caleb Hadland for Brandon

Ethan Buenaventura stopped 25 shots for Calgary, surpassing 1,500 saves over the course of his Hitmen career.

The Hitmen have a couple days off before returning to action with four games in five days, starting with a Tuesday contest against Moose Jaw. That's followed by games Wednesday in Regina, Friday in Prince Albert and Saturday in Saskatoon.

Shiggy’s first of the season is *chef’s kiss* 🤌 pic.twitter.com/WnK6OQQjSn — Calgary Hitmen (@WHLHitmen) October 8, 2023

On their way home to Alberta, the Hitmen stop in Lethbridge to take on the Hitmen on Oct 18, before returning to the Saddledome on Friday, Oct. 20, to take on the defending WHL champions the Seattle Thunderbirds.