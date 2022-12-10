Hitmen tap out in Moose Jaw, losing 9-2

The Calgary Hitmen hit a speed bump on their four game road trip, dropping a 9-2 defeat at the hands of the Moose Jaw Warriors Friday night.

The Hitmen, fresh off defeating Moose Jaw last Sunday at the Teddy Bear Toss game in Calgary, got goals from Sean Tschigerl and Carter Yakemchuk. Tyson Galloway chipped in with two assists.

Moose Jaw got two goals apiece from Martin Rysavy and Josh Hoekstra, plus singles from Harper Lolacher, Jagger Firkus, Eric Alarie, Brayden Yager and Lucas Brenton.

Rysavy added three assists for a team-high five point night.

Moose Jaw outshot the Hitmen 37-29, improving to 19-10. Calgary is 14-8-3-1.

The Hitmen move up the Trans Canada to Regina, where they take on the Pats Saturday night, before moving on to Brandon to play the Wheat Kings Sunday.

The Hitmen will then visit Lethbridge to play the Hurricanes Dec. 17 before returning home Sunday Dec. 18 to host Edmonton at 2 p.m. in their final game before the Christmas break.