Hitmen to play 2 games at Tsuut'ina Nation's Seven Chiefs Sportsplex

CALGARY -

The Calgary Hitmen announced they're returning to Tsuut'ina Nation to play two games at the Seven Chiefs Sportsplex in February.

The games, on Wednesday Feb. 16 against Moose Jaw Warriors, and Friday Feb. 18 against the Winnipeg Ice at 7 p.m. will mark a return to the Sportsplex, where the Hitmen played the pandemic shortened 2020-2021 season.

The games come about as a result of rescheduling of a number of Calgary Flames and Roughnecks games at the Saddledome in February.

One other Hitmen game against Lethbridge that was originally scheduled for Jan. 1 has yet to be rescheduled.

Ticket information for Hitmen season ticket holders, suite holders, club seat holders and single game buyers will be communicated in the coming days.