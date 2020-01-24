CALGARY -- The Calgary Hitmen will raise a banner to the rafters of the Scotiabank Saddledome in March as Kelly Kisio will be celebrated as "Forever a Hitmen"

Kisio served as general manager, head coach and president during his 18 year (1998 – 2016) tenure with the Hitmen and was twice recognized as the Western Hockey League's executive of the year. The Hitmen made the playoffs in 17 of the 18 seasons that Kisio was with the team and were WHL Champions in 1999 and in 2010.

"I am extremely honoured and humbled to be recognized with this 'Forever a Hitmen' induction," said Kisio in a statement released Friday. "I was fortunate to work with so many great players and staff, which contributed to our team success but also helped set a standard which is still upheld today.

"These are memories I will cherish for a lifetime."

The Red Deer native played in the WHL for the Calgary Wranglers during the 1978-79 and 1979-80 seasons ahead of a 12-year NHL career with stops in Detroit, Manhattan, San Jose and Calgary.

The "Forever a Hitmen" ceremony will take place on the afternoon of Sunday, Mar. 1 ahead of the team's game against the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

Kisio left the Hitmen in the fall of 2016 to accept a scouting role with the Vegas Golden Knights, a position he holds to this day.

Kisio is the third recipient of the "Forever a Hitmen" honour joining Ryan Getzlaf (inducted in 2015) and Andrew Ladd (inducted in 2017).