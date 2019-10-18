CALGARY – The 25th anniversary of the Calgary Hitmen will see the team honour their namesake with a special jersey supporting his charitable cause.

The signature Bret 'The Hitman' Hart jersey will be worn only once, for the team's game on Saturday. Nov. 2.

"Nobody else can really boast that they have a hometown hero as the name of their team," said Rob Kerr, assistant manager of business operations with the Hitmen. "It’s only appropriate that we honour Bret 'The Hitman' Hart and we wanted to take this opportunity to help him with his fight to eradicate prostate cancer. We know that’s important to him."

The unique jersey will be in support of the Calgary Prostate Cancer Centre and the game worn jerseys will be auctioned off with all proceeds going towards the charity.

The game will be played against the Saskatoon Blades and a special $15 ticket will get you in to see all the action. Five dollars of the ticket price will be going directly back to the Calgary Prostate Cancer Centre.

"It’s one of those cancers that can be beaten, your odds are good if you get it quick," said Hart. "The Calgary Prostate Centre has no funding from the government, it's so important to raise money for this because it's all about saving lives."

Wrestling fans take note. At the conclusion of the Nov. 2 game, the Prairie Wrestling Alliance will host a four match "Battle in the Dome" Bret Hart tribute wrestling card.