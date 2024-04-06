Hockey players aim to set Guiness record in Chestermere

Hockey players are on ice in Chestermere, playing a game that started Friday afternoon.

The group are attempting to break the Guiness record for the world’s longest hockey game.

Forty-four players intend to play for 262 consecutive hours, to beat their own previous record.

Chestermere set the world record three times before and raised nearly $4 million for the Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Some kids battling cancer presented sticks to the players Friday.

“This is a great opportunity to support the guys as they’re looking to put their bodies and minds through a tough physical test,” said Calvin Yau, who was there with his son Colton. “And I think it’s great that Colton gets to come out and number one meet everyone.”

Calvin and Colton Yau, April 5, 2024 in Chestermere

“Someone asked me, ‘are you ready for this?’ said founder Alex Halat. “About as ready as you can be for getting hit by a bus.

“You just hope,” he added, “that bus doesn’t go back and reverse and run over you again. So the bodies go through a lot throughout the game.

“Being it’s my fourth time, I’m already expecting my feet to swell within two or three days you know, your joints are going to be hurting, you’re just a matter now, just staying on top of things try to get to get your rest when you can.”

Fans are encouraged to come and cheer and donate at hockeymarathon.com.

The game is also being livestreamed.

It is expected to wrap up on April 16th.