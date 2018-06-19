Officials with the Lethbridge Hurricanes say they are working to help support the families of the three young men who were injured while sitting around a campfire at a property in the Bearspaw area last weekend.

Current players Jordy Bellerive, Ryan Vandervlis and alumnus Matt Alfaro were injured after a campfire exploded at the family home of the team’s former captain Tyler Wong on Friday evening.

The three were staying at the home, about 10 km east of Cochrane, and were planning to go on a golf trip with a number of others the next day.

Police believe an accelerant was added to the fire pit and that caused the fire to explode, injuring the three men who were sitting together on a bench.

All three were transported to Foothills Hospital by EMS where they remain.

“Alfaro and Bellerive sustained burns to their upper body and are continuing to make steps towards full recovery. Vandervlis sustained burns to the front of his body and has continued to be in a medically induced coma. He too has showed signs of progress having been taken off of dialysis yesterday, which again is a very positive step,” said the hockey club’s General Manager, Peter Anholt.

Anholt says he has visited Alfaro and Bellerive in hospital but has not seen Vandervlis yet.

“Both Matt Alfaro and Jordy Bellerive have continued to make great strides over the last couple of days,” he said. “I was really pleased with what I saw and in visiting with the Vandervlis family, there’s so much hope and positive feel from everybody and we’re hoping that that will continue for Ryan.”

He says reports that the three were attending a bachelor party are false and that part of the reason a press conference was held is to clarify the details.

“Well, Tyler Wong is getting married and this happened before the wedding so I guess you can say whatever you like as far as a pre-wedding. We’re talking about nine, awesome kids, men, good friends, and they were getting prepared to play some golf the next day and go camping. That’s what it was. Done.”

Anholt says support from the community has been outstanding and that the team will work to organize support for the players and their families.

“People, former teammates, staff, fans, everybody rallies and you can really see how the passion and the care for the boys and their families and billet families, it extends right through and it’s been amazing to be around over the last three days and see how it galvanizes the hockey community in a lot of ways,” he said.

The Hurricanes say anyone who wants to drop off cards for the young men can do so at the team's office at the northwest entrance of the ENMAX Centre and the team will ensure they are delivered.