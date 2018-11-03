When a pair of Calgary bantam hockey teams battle for ice supremacy later this month, they will do it in honour of one of the country’s top military commanders.

The Currie Cup is named for Arthur Currie, the commander of the Canadian troops during the First World War.

It will be the first time the trophy is handed out, 100 years after the end of the conflict.

Valour Canada, the group that organized the event, says that the tournament is a great way for them to engage the city.

“Calgary does not have a large military presence anymore. There are about 1,000 reservists here so it’s a great opportunity for members in the community that live in the community to come out and support events like this,” said Major Mike MacKillop.

The group, that is dedicated to preserving Canada’s military history, hopes that it will become an annual event that will include more teams from around the province.

The Currie Cup will take place on November 14.