CALGARY — Calgarians are hitting the ice at Winsport on Friday to help the city’s homeless population.

The 12th annual Hockey Helps the Homeless tournament will see more than 400 participants and volunteers raise funds for four organizations that serve Calgary’s homeless.

Twenty teams are competing, with proceeds benefiting YWCA Calgary, Inn From The Cold, The Boys and Girls Clubs of Calgary and Habitat for Humanity Southern Alberta.

To date, the tournament has seen $1.4 million donated to charity and has grown each year, with this year’s being one of the largest.

“It looks like we’re going to be giving away at least over $275,000,” said Matt Dispasquale, hockey operations manager with Hockey Helps the Homeless.

“Last year we gave away over $230,000, so again, the tournament is growing.”

The tournament also features a plethora of NHL alumni and Olympic athletes, including Robyn Regehr, Curtis Glencross, Brendan Morrison and Rebecca Johnston.