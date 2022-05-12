'Hold and secure' called at Airdrie high school, recreation centre

Police officers have blocked off a scene in southeast Airdrie and issued "hold and secure" protocols at the city's recreation centre and a nearby high school.

Airdrie RCMP say they are involved in a police operation at a home in the community of Big Springs on Thursday.

Officials confirmed the RCMP's emergency response team has been dispatched to the scene, but would not share any details about the nature of the incident.

There is no immediate risk to the public, officials said, but safety procedures were put in place at Bert Church High School and Genesis Place until the situation has been resolved.

Officials say the public should avoid the area.

"Please stay away from the area to allow police to safely do their jobs," RCMP said in a release.

This is a developing story and we will have more details when they become available…