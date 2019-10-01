A traditional holiday concert is dedicating all of its funds to Calgary’s Drug Outreach Addiction Program (DOAP) team in an effort to keep the initiative on the streets next year.

The third annual Huron Carole Benefit Concert will take place Dec. 3 at the Bella Theatre at Mount Royal University.

This year’s concert will take on the urgent purpose of providing funds for the DOAP team, which is being impacted by an eight per cent reduction in provincial funding to the Calgary Homeless Foundation.

“DOAP is an essential mobile and outreach service that is doing unique work within our city,” said Kathy Christiansen, executive director of the Alpha House in Calgary.

“Team members travel through the inner city, Beltline and outlying communities to assist people under the influence of drugs or alcohol who need help navigating shelter, detox, medical services, housing and other programs and resources.”

The current funding shortfall to operate the DOAP team, which averages about 57 transports per day, is about $20,000 per month.

Alpha House officials add that without replacement funding, larger cuts projected for April 2020 will lead to a reduced presence of the DOAP team across the city and a much more limited response.

Huron Carole Benefit Concert Series founder Tom Jackson is a musician and TV personality for shows including North of 60, Star Trek and Law & Order.

As a volunteer of the DOAP team, Jackson hopes to keep the program running.

“I see firsthand the impact we have on marginalized people every single day,” he said.

“Dedicating one of this year’s Huron Carole performances is a way I can invite Calgarians to be part of the solution in a meaningful and soulful way.”

Tickets for the Huron Carole Benefit Concert are $55 for reserved seating and $100 for reserved seating with a meet-and-greet with Tom Jackson.

Tickets can be purchased online.