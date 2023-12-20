Holiday impaired driving arrests up in Lethbridge compared to last year: police
Lethbridge police have noticed an uptick in impaired driving arrests this holiday season compared to last year.
Since the start of December, 12 impaired drivers have been taken off the road as part of the annual Lethbridge Police Service (LPS) Christmas check-stop campaign.
That’s already surpassed last year’s total of seven for the entire month of December.
“We’ve seen a lot of vehicles, we've checked a lot of vehicles. For the most part, everyone's been responsible in finding those other options for travelling safe,” said Sgt. Danny Lomness with the LPS traffic response unit.
“However we have been seeing still some people driving impaired.”
Lomness believes there are several factors leading to the increase, including more holiday parties happening this year.
“It is an increase from last year. That might be in part by there being more people out and about celebrating the festive season. As well as us utilizing some different strategies and tactics as well,” he said.
Taxi company 94 Cabs has not seen a significant increase in riders this holiday season. Its holiday party bookings are even down slightly.
But Christmas and winter as a whole are a very consistent time for the company.
“Parties are pretty steady. Friday and Saturday nights we have a lot of corporate bookings. Doing anywhere from about three to 10 parties based on the size,” said Michael Arend, co-owner of 94 Cabs and Fifth Avenue Cabs.
While most holiday parties are now wrapped up, cab companies will likely remain busy through the holiday season.
They say the best advice is to book ahead whenever possible.
“It's always best to book ahead. We take time call bookings so you can book your trip for the next morning whether it's an airport, trip to go to work or grocery or Christmas shopping,” Arend said.
LPS will continue to run its Christmas check-stop campaign until the end of the month.
Police say you should always designate a sober driver and plan ahead to help keep everyone safe this holiday season.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bahamas cruise diverted to New England and Canada
Passengers on the cruise ship MSC Meraviglia didn’t get the balmy getaway they were expecting. The ship, scheduled to sail to the Bahamas this week, instead headed to New England and Canada 'due to unseasonable and rapidly worsening weather.'
Toyota recalls more than 100K vehicles in Canada over airbag issues
Toyota Canada announced Wednesday that it is recalling more than 100,000 vehicles due to issues with the front passenger airbags.
Suspect in officer stabbing abducted citizen at gunpoint in Toronto and fled in stolen U-Haul: police
Toronto police say that the driver of a panel truck has been taken into custody following a pursuit by its Emergency Task Force.
BREAKING Quebec teachers' unions reject government's latest offer
The Fédération Autonome de l'Enseignement (FAE), a union representing 66,000 elementary and high school teachers in Quebec, has rejected the provincial government's latest offer.
New Liberal ads in Prairie ridings target Conservatives over Ukraine trade deal
The Liberals have been accusing the Conservatives of 'turning their backs on Ukraine,' and now the party is making that argument in attack ads running in more than a dozen Prairie ridings that are home to large Ukrainian communities.
Woman assaulted, abandoned in dumpster; Winnipeg police searching for three suspects
The Winnipeg Police Service is searching for three suspects after a woman was assaulted, forcibly confined at a Manitoba Housing complex and then thrown into a dumpster earlier this month, in an incident investigators are calling ‘disturbing.’
North Korea's Kim warns of 'nuclear attack' if provoked with nukes: state media
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has said Pyongyang would not hesitate with a nuclear attack when an enemy provokes it with nuclear weapons, state media reported on Thursday.
Thousands take to the streets to protest austerity measures of Argentina's new president
Protests against austerity and deregulation measures announced by newly elected President Javier Milei went off relatively peacefully in Argentina's capital Wednesday, after a government warning against blocking streets.
Musk and Tesla are battling unions across Scandinavia. What comes next in the labour dispute?
Tesla has found itself locked in an increasingly bitter dispute with union workers in Sweden and neighbouring countries. The showdown pits the electric car maker's CEO Elon Musk, who's staunchly anti-union, against the strongly held labour ideals of Scandinavian countries.
Edmonton
-
'Disturbing' investigation into child, animal abuse leads to more than 100 charges
Two men and one woman are facing more than 100 charges in connection with the yearslong abuse of several children and pets in southeast Edmonton.
-
'A great surprise': Beaumont barber gifts $700 in meat to food bank
A Beaumont barber has made an unusual donation to the local food bank.
-
Edmonton police search for missing 12-year-old girl
A 12-year-old Edmonton girl has been missing for four days.
Vancouver
-
Health-care boost or profit-driven bureaucracy? B.C. offers virtual care contract
The provincial government is offering a service contract for a company that can provide physicians or nurse practitioners to field up to 1.5 million virtual appointments for British Columbians, CTV News has learned.
-
Naked intruder chased from Vancouver home by shovel-wielding senior, police say
A 72-year-old Vancouver woman used a shovel to chase a naked intruder from her home Tuesday night, according to local police.
-
Vancouver airport preps for holiday rush with 550,000+ travellers expected this week
The Vancouver airport is seeing an uptick in travellers this holiday season, as overall passenger traffic inches closer to pre-pandemic numbers.
Atlantic
-
Two youth arrested in connection with disappearance, homicide of Tyson Macdonald: PEI RCMP
After a nearly week-long search for missing teen Tyson Blair Macdonald, PEI RCMP says two youth have now been arrested in connection with his disappearance and homicide.
-
Man who killed Halifax gay rights activist discharged from psychiatric hospital
A mentally ill Nova Scotia man convicted of fatally beating a well-known gay rights advocate in 2012 has been discharged from a psychiatric hospital.
-
Messy Maritime weather impacting holiday travel
Recent weather has caused cancellations and delays in travel for people across the Maritimes.
Vancouver Island
-
Saanich police seek missing man after vehicle found on Oak Bay waterfront
Police in Greater Victoria are appealing to the public to help locate a missing 38-year-old man who hasn't been seen for more than three weeks.
-
B.C. clinic closures leave thousands without family doctor
Around 3,500 patients in Victoria just got word they'll have to find a new doctor in the new year.
-
No charges in B.C. 2022 Christmas Eve bus crash that left 4 dead
The British Columbia Prosecution Service says there will be no charges stemming from a bus crash on an icy highway in the province's Interior last Christmas Eve that killed four people.
Toronto
-
Suspect in officer stabbing abducted citizen at gunpoint in Toronto and fled in stolen U-Haul: police
Toronto police say that the driver of a panel truck has been taken into custody following a pursuit by its Emergency Task Force.
-
As car thieves break into homes, some Toronto neighbourhoods turn to private patrols
In Toronto neighbourhoods where car thieves break into homes to get keys – terrifying residents at home at the time – some are taking security into their own hands, with entire neighbourhoods looking to hire dedicated private security.
-
Videos show moment police arrest driver of stolen U-Haul following lengthy pursuit across Toronto
Video footage has surfaced showing the moment when police pulled the driver out of a stolen U-Haul truck and arrested him, following a lengthy pursuit throughout the streets of Toronto.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Quebec teachers' unions reject government's latest offer
The Fédération Autonome de l'Enseignement (FAE), a union representing 66,000 elementary and high school teachers in Quebec, has rejected the provincial government's latest offer.
-
Quebec teacher, nurse unions threaten unlimited strike in new year if no deal is reached
Four Quebec public sector unions representing hundreds of thousands of workers are threatening to launch an unlimited general strike early in the new year if they can't reach a deal with the provincial government.
-
Quebec raising public daycare prices in new year
Quebec families with children attending public daycares will soon have to pay a little more each day.
Ottawa
-
A tempestuous year for weather in the capital
It's been quite the year for weather in the capital—from heavy rain to flash flooding, three tornadoes and wildfire smoke. The only question now is what's to come?
-
Man found guilty in 2019 murder of Ottawa hip-hop artist Markland Campbell
Donald Musselman has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the 2019 shooting death of 42-year-old Markland Campbell.
-
Santa and his 'fire elves' rappel down CHEO wall in a special holiday visit
The 'Big Guy' made a special visit to CHEO Wednesday, with a rooftop entrance like no other, aided by firefighter elves, who scaled the down the side of the hospital, window to window, waving and bringing some holiday happiness to kids and their families.
Kitchener
-
Victim of Kitchener CO poisoning was recent international student grad, says family friend
The 25-year-old man who died from carbon monoxide poisoning at a Kitchener home Tuesday was a recently graduated international student from India, a family friend says.
-
Grand Valley, Ont. man awarded prestigious Carnegie Medal for daring rescue from burning home
A Grand Valley, Ont. man has been awarded the prestigious Carnegie Medal after he risked his safety to rescue his neighbour from a burning house.
-
Fire destroys two buildings at New Hamburg bee farm
A New Hamburg family is picking up the pieces after a fire destroyed part of their bee farm Wednesday morning.
Saskatoon
-
School closes early in wake of tragic shooting death on Sask. First Nation
Students at the Red Earth Cree Nation school have been put on Christmas break early following the tragic death of a local man in an alleged shootout with RCMP on Tuesday.
-
Maxime Bernier found guilty of violating Sask. public health order for COVID-era 'freedom rally'
People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier is guilty of violating a Saskatchewan public health order, according to a provincial court judgment released this month.
-
Lack of snow cover in Sask. making farmers nervous
The prospect of a white Christmas is diminishing. While that may be good news for some, Saskatchewan farmers are looking at the dry ground with concern.
Northern Ontario
-
Addressing homeless encampments in Timmins with compassion, understanding
Homeless encampments have been a contentious topic in Timmins this year. CTV News Northern Ontario recently joined a team of bylaw officers to look at the work they do keeping the city and its people safe.
-
Sault police wake passed-out driver, who then drives off and injures four officers
Two people have been charged and four officers received minor injuries after police in Sault Ste. Marie confronted an unconscious driver on Wellington Street.
-
Nestle recalls mini KitKat bars over potential plastic contamination
Nestle Canada has issued a nationwide recall of mini KitKat bars over the risk of plastic in the candies, which could pose a choking hazard.
Winnipeg
-
'A renaissance of home building': Winnipeg gets millions for housing, falls short of ask
Winnipeg has secured tens of millions of dollars of federal housing money including funds for affordable units.
-
Woman assaulted, abandoned in dumpster; Winnipeg police searching for three suspects
The Winnipeg Police Service is searching for three suspects after a woman was assaulted, forcibly confined at a Manitoba Housing complex and then thrown into a dumpster earlier this month, in an incident investigators are calling ‘disturbing.’
-
Winnipeg’s Christmas Cheer Board no longer accepting applications this season
The Christmas Cheer Board of Winnipeg has stopped taking applications for hampers this season, saying they have been overwhelmed by the record demand this year.
Regina
-
Overcrowding in Regina hospitals violating fire code, leaked emails show
A leaked assessment from Regina's fire services plainly states that overcrowding in the city's emergency room corridors are violating national fire codes.
-
Two found dead in Regina's second fatal house fire over 11 days
Regina Fire says two people were found dead following a house fire in the city early Wednesday morning.
-
'We're home': Bella "Brave" Thomson back in Sask. following successful bowel transplant
Bella Thomson and her mother Kyla are back in Saskatchewan after spending the last four months at Toronto’s SickKids hospital.