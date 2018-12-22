Calgarians packed shopping malls on Saturday to pick up the final few items on their Christmas lists, but while time is definitely running out, the weather has made things a bit easier.

Shoppers have been enjoying some mild weather over the past week and many say that it helps in the holiday rush.

Kyle Chow, who owns the shop Plant in Inglewood, said there have been a lot of people coming into the shop over the last few days.

“It’s been just a wonderful month of moderate weather and warmer temperatures. It lends itself to having people come to the neighbourhood. It’s easy to walk from stop to stop and you’re not freezing from store to store. It’s been really great and we’ve seen lots of people.”

Annabelle McRae says she is mostly done with her Christmas shopping, but as she goes around trying to find those final few items, she keeps on finding other things that interest her.

“I love coming to Inglewood because there are so many stores in such a close proximity to each other. You can walk a block and find so many different products.”

She says that even if the weather was bad, she would come out anyway, but the warmth does make it easier.

“It is really beautiful but I hope we get snow for Christmas.”

It was the same story at Chinook Centre as shoppers were looking for those last-minute items for anyone they might have missed and get the traditional photo with Santa Claus.

“It’s busy, very busy but we’re getting it done,” said one man. “Just looking for a couple things.”

If you’re one of the few people who need a bit more time, you can rest easy with the knowledge that many shopping centres have extended their hours for the final weekend.

Chinook Centre closes at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday and 7:00 p.m. on Sunday.

(With files from Bill Macfarlane)