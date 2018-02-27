The winners of Alberta Beer Festivals’ ‘Be the Brewer’ contest gathered at the Olds College brewery on Tuesday to work alongside the brewmaster.

The group learned some of the tricks of the trade while brewing a saison that they will name and design the artwork for.

“It’s great to learn in that commercial environment because you don’t get that experience when you’re just home brewing,” said Cherisse MacInnes, a home brewer from Edmonton. “If you’re wanting to open up your own brewery, this is amazing.

Alberta Beer Festivals began 15 years ago when the province was home to six breweries. At present, there are more than 75 breweries operating in Alberta and Bill Robinson, the president of Alberta Beer Festivals, says the jump comes as no surprise as it’s the logical extension of the hands-on approach of home brewers.

“People want that grains-to-glass concept or that combine-to-craft knowledge,” explained Bill Robinson, president of Alberta Beer Festivals. “They want to know where their food is coming from.”

Home brewer Sean MacDonald appreciated his time with the brew master and looks forward to utilizing the tips he learned when brewing his next batch.

“The great thing about beer is that it’s infinitely scalable,” said MacDonald. “It’s the same processes that happen here when you’re brewing on a large scale, you can just shrink down those to the smaller ones at home.”

“I’m hoping that any tips and tricks I learn I can use to make something tasty.”

The fruits of the group’s labour will be unveiled and made available for purchase on March 27. This is the fifth year the college brewery has hosted the winners of the ‘Be the Brewer’ contest.