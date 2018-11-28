Several prefabricated metal shipping containers are being pieced together at a recreational resort west of Cochrane to create a new home for the caretaker of the development.

The sea cans that being used to construct the residence at CottageClub at Ghost Lake were prefabricated at a shop in Carstairs where they were wired and finished with spray foam.

Charles Lemieux of Blocks Container Structures, the manufacturer of the shipping container home, says there are several benefits to steel sea can structures .

“Dollar for dollar, sometimes you’re saving a little bit of money, sometimes you’re saving a lot of money,” explained Lemieux. “Ultimately, what it really comes down to is time, quality of the product and making something that’s energy efficient, something that’s going to be sitting around forever and not going to rot away.”

“It’s going to be a sweet little unit.”

Lemieux says the cost of a sea can home starts at somewhere between $150 to $200 per square foot.

Don Stengler, managing partner of CottageClub, says the caretaker’s home is expected to be a fixture of the resort for decades to come. “The sea cans actually extend the lifecycle of a cottage probably by about 200 years. It fits in nicely with our goals.”

Stengler says sustainability has been a consideration throughout the resort’s development.

“We chose not to strip and regrade like we normally do in subdivisions,” said Stengler. “We’re using the porous surface of the land and allowing the water to sheet and sink in.”

“Generally, it works really, really well if you don’t disturb what nature gives us.”

Stengler expects to see more sea can buildings constructed at CottageClub as future phases are rolled out.

