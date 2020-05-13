LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- One long-time southern Alberta home flipper is coming to the end of her career - and she couldn't be happier or more at peace with her decision.

“Previous to this I have done 36 homes.” said Diane Morton.

Her final home, number 37 will be her last. The southern Alberta senior began fixing home homes decades ago.

“We had a basement suite and it was pretty ugly,” said Morton “I painted it and got some nice furniture.”

It was the first of a long list of houses Morton would fix up. She would repeat this process many times over, always learning as she went.

“People agreed to a rent to own. I got in there and really turned it around and when it came time, they wouldn’t sell it,” said Morton.

A bungalow ended up being her first purchase. From there her passion grew, which she describes in the famous words of Michelangelo.

“He could just see the block of stone and could just see what was inside the stone and he would just keep chipping away, until it finally appeared,” said Morton.

Those remain words she lived by. Although her marriage ended in 1995, Morton would go on to flip 16 houses in 12 years in places like Nanton, Cardston and High River.

“Whenever I was looking to buy a house, I would choose a nice neighbourhood and try and find the house in that neighborhood,” said Morton

But as she succeeding at flipping homes her health was declining.

“I brokered $5.5 million worth of deals, but I came close to dying twice” said Morton.

Then she found herself through faith.

“The scripture came to mind," she said. "It said sell all you have and give it to the poor."

She took the advice, then went back to school at the age of 66, earning a degree in development studies form the University of Calgary.

She put her degree to use by volunteering in places like Ghana, Nepal and Thailand while doing some travelling of her own to places like Costa Rica, and India, "living," she said, "with people in situations I would never have before."

It was through being abroad and staying in other peoples' homes, that Morton life came full circle. That's because she discovered that what she had done for others is what she had yearned for herself.

“(I yearned for) a comfortable living space, " she said, "where you love to be and share with other people. That started really tugging at my heart and I just decided last year I need to have a home.”

She bought property in Magrath with a home set to be delivered there which she would eventfully renovate herself. That ended the career of the southern Alberta house flipper at her final destination, when she finally had her own place to call home.