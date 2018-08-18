A northeast Calgary family will be out of their home for some time after a fire ripped through the building on Saturday afternoon.

Crews were called to a home on Tembly Drive N.E. at about 3:00 p.m. for reports of a house on fire.

The flames were quickly knocked down and all five residents escaped the home prior to the fire department's arrival.

The home was heavily damaged and the family are being housed elsewhere.

No one was hurt and there was no damage to any other homes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.